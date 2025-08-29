Man stabbed in the neck in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was stabbed in the neck in north Seattle overnight, police say.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the stabbing happened along Ashworth Avenue North, near Licton Springs Park.

SPD responded to the stabbing around 3 a.m. and found one victim, a man with an injury to his neck.

Seattle Fire Department and SPD medics took care of the man before taking him to the hospital for further treatment.

SPD confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time.

