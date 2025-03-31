Man stabbed to death in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man in Marysville was found unconscious and not breathing on Monday morning at around 6:17 a.m. near 2nd Street and Beach Avenue.

After a neighbor found the 66-year-old man lying on the sidewalk, police determined he was stabbed and died at the scene, according to a release from Marysville Police.

Police said they used a drone and a K-9 to search the area but did not find any suspects.

Marysville PD believes this is an isolated incident and does not pose an immediate threat to the public.

For any information related to the case, police ask to call the Marysville Investigations Division at 360.363.8326.

