Man stabbed in chest during argument over tent in Seattle's University District

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department says a man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center Sunday morning after someone stabbed him in the chest and ran off.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at Northeast 45th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s University District.

Officers say the man is in serious condition but is stable.

During the initial investigation, the man who works in the area told police he got into an argument with someone about a tent at a nearby encampment.

Officers have not made an arrest but believe they have a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.









