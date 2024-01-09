Man stabbed at Capitol Hill Station, suspect in custody

A man was stabbed at the Capitol Hill Link light rail station Monday night, the King County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Police and Seattle Fire Department medics were called to Capitol Hill station around 10:23 p.m. when they received reports of a stabbing or slashing in the area.

Crews responded to treat a 23-year-old man who had “significant wounds,” according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reported to be in “stable condition.”

A police investigation indicated that the incident began near the University of Washington (UW) light rail station, one stop north of Capitol Hill station.

A 35-year-old man was arrested near the UW light rail station and was booked in King County Jail while under suspicion of assault.

Sound Transit said they took the train involved with the investigation out of service as police searched for evidence.

©2024 Cox Media Group