Man shot while riding stolen motorcycle in Ballard

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard early on July 15.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., 911 received reports of a shooting at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 80th Street.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Officers provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, and they transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where the victim was in serious condition.

Witnesses reported that the man was riding a motorcycle south of the intersection when he was shot.

No suspect has been identified or located at this time.

During the investigation, police discovered that the motorcycle the victim was riding had been stolen.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

