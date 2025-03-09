Shooting in Seattle hotel room deemed accidental, police say

SEATTLE — A man was handling a gun he didn’t know was loaded in a hotel room at the Sheraton Grand Seattle on Saturday night, according to Seattle Police.

He accidentally shot a 21-year-old man in the chest, who was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, police say.

Four people were in the room at the time of the shooting, according to witnesses, and the 21-year-old man who was handling the gun was booked in the King County Jail, according to Seattle Police.













