Man shot in North Seattle drive-thru argument

SEATTLE — Just after 12:30 a.m. Monday a man was shot in an argument in the drive-thru at Aliberto’s Jr. near North 143rd Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Police say the shooter pulled up behind the victim in the drive-thru and honked their horn. The victim then left his vehicle to confront the suspect over their horn use.

The suspect pointed a gun out the window and shot the victim in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect has not been located. Police say they fled in a red SUV.

©2024 Cox Media Group