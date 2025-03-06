Man shoots himself in groin, lies to police saying someone else shot him

SEATTLE — Police say they conducted an unnecessary search for a suspect after a man in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood shot himself in the groin last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Seattle police say the man initially reported that he was shot by someone attempting to rob him and gave a description of a robber.

Once the man was brought to the hospital, police found out that the man had lied to them and instead shot himself in the groin/inner upper left thigh, according to Seattle PD.

As the original call was designated as an armed robbery, multiple units responded, including detectives and a K-9 unit. The report from SPD stated that the false statements unnecessarily drained police resources to track a shooter that did not exist.

While at the hospital, the man reportedly told officers, “I shot myself. I’m sorry.”













