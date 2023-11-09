Man seriously wounded when gunfire erupts in Chinatown-International District

A shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District left a man seriously hurt at Harborview Medical Center.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, people called 911 to report gunshots near the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s or 40s, who had been shot several times. The victim was stable when he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators found a gun at the scene while collecting evidence.

Seattle Police Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives are investigating what led up to shooting.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have information about the shooting you’re asked call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2023 Cox Media Group