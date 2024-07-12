Man seriously injured in late-night Northgate shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in the Northgate neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot near Stone Avenue North and North 100th Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 52-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower hip.

Officers provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The investigation revealed that the man was involved in an altercation with a male suspect before the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle in an unknown direction.

As of now, no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

