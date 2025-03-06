Man in serious condition after shooting in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the Broadview neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital in serious condition.

Around 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Seattle Police answered calls about reports of gunshots near 12200 Ridgemont Way North.

When police arrived, they found a man in a car who had been shot in the chest and abdomen.

The suspect left the scene and is not in custody.

Shooting in Broadview Neighborhood in Seattle (Seattle Police Department)

Police tried to save the man’s life until Seattle Fire took over rescue efforts.

The 27-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

