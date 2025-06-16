Man in Sequim arrested, allegedly tried to sexually exploit two children

SEQIUM, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a 52-year-old man on Friday for allegedly attempting to lure and take sexually explicit pictures of a nine-year-old boy and a ten-year-old girl, CCSO said in a release.

Sometime between March 31 and April 4, Craig A. Gallauher allegedly tried to convince the two kids to come to an encampment near the Dungeness River, south of the Railroad Bridge Park in Sequim, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the children’s parents referred to Gallauger as a known family friend.

He allegedly told the two children that he had a “sex chair” at the campsite and would take them fishing if they, “...both got naked so he (Gallauher) could take pictures of them," the release said.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Gallauger’s statements made the children uncomfortable and they ran away.

As they left, he reportedly told the kids, “Monsters would come and get them if they didn’t come back.”

Gallaguger was booked into the Clallam County Jail and charged with counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of luring, CCSO said.

©2025 Cox Media Group