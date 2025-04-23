Man sentenced for home burglaries targeting Asian families

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man from Seattle—who prosecutors said terrorized Seattle’s Asian community with home invasion robberies—was sentenced last Friday.

Prosecutors explained that 28-year-old Demarcus Pate was part of a group that targeted the Asian community, particularly the elderly, during the summer of 2023.

In some cases, they followed their victims home. In other cases, they approached victims getting out of their cars in their driveways.

Pate was charged with a hate crime and confessed.

“This individual pled guilty to not only unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of burglary, but also a hate crime for the intentional targeting of Asian households,” Douglas Wagoner with the King County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Over 100 Asian hate crimes charged in 2023

The crime spree happened in the summer of 2023, a particularly troubling year for hate crimes involving the Asian community. They were fearful for their safety and had to take extra steps to protect themselves.

“We saw 114 anti-Asian hate crimes charged by our office, and that was the most of any year we have on record,” Wagoner said.

Demarcus Pate sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison

Pate eventually pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison.

Prosecutors said that when community safety has been violated, and there is evidence of a crime, charges will follow.

“Home invasions, cases that involve burglary, property crimes, or hate crimes, you’re going to see King County prosecutors bring those cases to the courtroom and seek justice,” Wagoner said.

There are additional cases against other suspects in this case that are ongoing. Defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

Background on Washington State Hate Crime Law

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion is working to bring greater accountability for hate crimes this legislative session with HB 1052, which was approved by the Washington State Legislature and is on Gov. Bob Ferguson’s desk pending signature.

This legislation would allow prosecutors statewide to charge hate crimes motivated “in whole or in part” because of the defendant’s perception of the victim’s “race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender expression or identity, or mental, physical, or sensory disability.

"When there is evidence to show that people were victimized by a hate crime – in whole or in part because of a defendant’s bias – those perpetrators must be held accountable. Prosecutors need this legal fix to ensure that happens,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said. “I appreciate the leadership of Rep. Cindy Ryu and Sen. Manka Dhingra to hold people accountable when they act out from a place of hate.”

Statistics on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in King County

From 2018-April 20, 2025, the KCPAO charged 53 anti-Asian hate crimes after referrals from police investigators.

The years with the specific number of anti-Asian hate crimes:

2018: 4

2019: 2

2020: 7

2021: 13

2022: 8

2023: 14

2024: 5

