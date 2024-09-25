Man sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering wife at Bellevue bar

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man convicted of killing his estranged wife inside a Bellevue bar in 2021 was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Friday.

On July 5, 2021, Dylan Jennings walked into Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue, where his wife, Anna “Maxx” Lopez, was a bartender, and shot her.

Lopez later died from her injuries. She was 26.

Jennings was arrested for her murder shortly before midnight the same night. He admitted that he killed Lopez because she was seeing another man and described the shooting as “taking care of business,” according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators said that while interviewing Jennings, he showed no remorse for killing Lopez and blamed her for leaving him.

Jennings was sentenced to 31.6 years — 380 months — for first-degree murder — domestic violence. The sentence includes an additional 5 years for a firearm enhancement.









