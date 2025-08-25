Selah man sentenced to 5 years in prison, found with child sexual abuse material

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 61-year-old man in Selah, Washington, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Kevin Lee Towner pled guilty on April 10, and was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Yakima on August 21, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ)

Prosecutors say he was found with over 3,000 images of CSAM, which he obtained using peer-to-peer file sharing.

Following his 60-month prison sentence, Towner will have 10 years of supervised release.

“This sentence sends a powerful reminder to Mr. Towner and others like him: Crimes that exploit children cannot, and will not be tolerated,” U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano said.

Investigators found electronic storage media containing images of children engaging in sexually explicit conduct, prosecutors said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Towner was ordered to pay over $60,000, which included restitution to the victims and other penalties.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

