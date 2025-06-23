Man runs scooter through cafe glass door, police say

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department says a man ran a scooter through the front door of a cafe early on Wednesday.

At 3:52, SPD received a call that a person had used a scooter to break the glass door of a cafe.

The suspect is said to have placed an oil-filled cardboard box inside the business and then set it on fire.

Officers were able to locate the man after supposedly finding him trying to burn the clothes he wore during suspected arson.

SPD gave no information on what charges he was arrested for.

