Man rescued, hospitalized following West Seattle collision

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition after being extricated from an overturned car in West Seattle Monday night.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews responded to reports of a one-vehicle collision with one person trapped in the 5900 block of 39th Avenue Southwest around 8 p.m.

According to SFD, crews arrived to find a car on its side with one patient trapped.

Crews were able to rescue the patient, an approximately 39-year-old male, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Crews are responding to a report of a vehicle collision with one person trapped in the 5900 block of 39th Ave SW. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) October 1, 2024

