Man rescued by passing couple after crashing through guardrail on Mount Baker Highway

An out-of-town couple, driving along the Mt. Baker Highway Tuesday, rescued a man who crashed through a guardrail, nearly going into the Nooksack River, almost 200 feet away.

On Tuesday afternoon, Amber and J-Son Saulsgiver were driving along the Mt. Baker Highway, when they saw a hole in the guardrail.

They stopped to investigate and spotted a black car, nearly unidentifiable from the damage, in the sand near the Nooksack River.

When J-Son went down to look, he found a man inside. J-Son told KIRO 7 News the man was blue and not looking very good.

J-Son also saw a car seat inside.

J-Son snapped into action, breaking a window with his fist, causing a long gash that would require stitches near his wrist.

As he pulled the man out of the wreckage, Amber was flagging down cars.

There was no cell phone service and she was asking the drivers that stopped to call 911 when they had service.

As J-Son held the man, he drifted in and out of consciousness.

J-Son said the man was able to tell him there was no child in the seat, and that he was alone.

J-Son also noted the car engine was ice cold, and as a mechanic, he understood the wreck must have happened a while ago.

Eventually, medics arrived. One medic took J-Son aside and told him if they didn’t stop, the man would have assuredly died.

Amber and J-Son told KIRO 7 that the reason they stopped was because if it was them, they would have wanted someone else to stop.

