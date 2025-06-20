Man rescued by medics after walking into Ocean Shores Fire Department with difficulty breathing

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — Hoquiam medics rescued a man who walked into the Ocean Shores Fire Department with difficulty breathing on Wednesday evening.

According to the Ocean Shores Fire Department, the man walked into the fire station experiencing difficulty breathing. After a quick assessment, the crew decided to take the man to the Emergency Room.

However, Ocean Shores Fire reports that during transport, the patient rapidly declined and needed immediate CPR along with Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

The crew needed assistance and called for Hoquiam Medics, who met the Ocean Shores unit with four of their members.

Ocean Shores and Hoquiam crews were able to regain a pulse and get the patient to the ER, critical but alive.

“This is a testament to our local resources and partnerships,” wrote the Ocean Shores Fire Department, extending their thanks to the Hoquiam Fire Department for their timely response and professional teamwork.

