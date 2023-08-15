Man rescued after suffering heat-related episode while hiking in Okanogan County

A hiker was rescued while hiking in Okanogan County Sunday after he suffered from a heat-related condition, according to NAS Whidbey Island.

At about 6:40 p.m., a Search and Rescue team with NAS Whidbey Island responded to the call on the Windy Creek Trail, at an elevation of about 5,500 feet.

The crew arrived at the location in less than an hour, where they found the man on a slope with very few trees to provide shade.

Rescue personnel was lowered about 50 meters down the trail, and the man was eventually hoisted to a helicopter and delivered to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bellingham.

His condition is unknown.

