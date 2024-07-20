Man reportedly shot after threatening people with a chainsaw in North Seattle

NORTH SEATTLE — One man was seriously injured after being shot while he and another man reportedly threatened people with a chainsaw in North Seattle on Friday night.

Seattle Police Department patrol officers first responded to reports of a shooting and a woman screaming near North 90th Street and Aurora Avenue North at 12:51 a.m.

According to the SPD, approaching officers heard gunfire and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the leg near Nesbit Avenue North.

Officers jumped in to provide medical aid to the man, including a torniquet, until the Seattle Fire Department arrived on scene and took over medical care. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

He and another man were reported to have been threatening people with a chainsaw before the shooting.

The second man is believed to have fled in a car and was not located by police, however, officers found multiple shell casings, suspected narcotics, and the chainsaw, seizing them as evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, with detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit taking the lead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

