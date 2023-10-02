Man rams police car with stolen truck during escape in Redmond

A man in a stolen truck rammed a Redmond police car while escaping from arrest Sunday, according to the Redmond Police Department.

At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Redmond Police Department saw a truck with no license plates in a parking lot in the 17700 block of Northeast 76th Street.

As officers approached the truck, they saw a man sleeping inside. They also noticed the ignition was damaged and drug paraphernalia inside.

Officers used their own cars to block the driver from leaving, but when they approached the truck, the driver awakened and slammed into the side of an unoccupied patrol car.

The man hit two civilian cars before fleeing the parking lot.

Officers pursued the truck but called the pursuit off when he ran a stop light and sped on State Route 520.

No one was injured in the incident.

