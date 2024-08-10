Man pleads not guilty to charges of luring, sexually assaulting teen girl in Seattle park

An Everett man accused of luring and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Seattle park has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, according to court documents.

Brian David Miller, 50, entered his plea Thursday and remains in the King County Jail on $755,000 bail.

Miller faces charges of second-degree rape of a child, luring, and several other offenses related to an incident on June 26, when he allegedly lured the girl into a tent near Wallingford Park and sexually assaulted her.

The girl, identified in documents as “AM,” was able to escape and later reported the attack to her father, who contacted the police.

Miller, a registered sex offender, was identified through surveillance footage and arrested.

He has a prior case still pending in which King County prosecutors charged him in September 2023 for failing to register as a sex offender.

In that case, he was initially held on $15,000 bail but was later released from secure detention by the court.

Miller has also pleaded not guilty in that case.

Miller’s next court appearance in the current case is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the King County Courthouse.

The investigation into the June incident is ongoing, and additional charges against Miller may still be filed.

