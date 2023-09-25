Man misses turn and accidentally drives into irrigation canal in Chelan County

MONITOR, Wash. — First responders helped a man after he drove into an irrigation canal in Monitor in Chelan County Sunday night.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the man wasn’t under the influence, he just missed his turn and U-turned into the canal that he didn’t see.

The sheriff’s office said the man was able to climb out of the window and get on the roof of the car until first responders got there.

Wenatchee Valley Fire then sent a swimmer in a wetsuit to help get the car hooked up to the tow truck and then towed out of the canal.

The driver had no injuries.

A man drove into a canal in Chelan County. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

