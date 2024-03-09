Man killed when roof collapses during home remodel in Gig Harbor

A man is dead after a roof collapse in Gig Harbor Friday afternoon.

At about 1:02 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to the reported collapse at a home in the 11700 block of 118th Avenue Northwest in Gig Harbor.

According to Sgt. Darren Moss, a roof collapsed on two men who were working on a roof remodel.

One of the men was transported to a hospital. The other man was killed at the scene.

Both men were 64 years old.

Deputies are investigating the incident and notifying the Department of Labor and Industries.

