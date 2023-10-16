Man killed in early morning Beacon Hill shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Beacon Hill Monday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Gould Avenue South in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

KIRO 7 sent a crew to the scene who confirmed that a man had been fatally shot.

Officers have asked the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 6200 block of Gould Avenue South. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 16, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

