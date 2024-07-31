A man is dead after a fight in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a fight between two men that left one dead of a gunshot wound.

In the early hours of Tuesday, deputies answered a call of a shooting in the 11000 block of 206th Street Southeast in Snohomish.

When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead on the scene.

Detectives said there was a fight between the 29-year-old and a 58-year-old man before the victim was shot.

The 58-year-old man was arrested to be questioned by detectives, police said.

The reason for the fight is not known and is currently under investigation.

The victim’s name and manner of death will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s office.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

