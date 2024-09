RENTON, Wash. — Around 2 p.m. on Friday, Renton Police were called to the 3100 block of Northeast 18th Street for a man with stab wounds.

When police arrived, they found a 66-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the suspect, a 19-year-old, called police to report the stabbing.

The victim died of his injuries and the suspect was arrested.

KIRO 7 has reached out for additional information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

©2024 Cox Media Group