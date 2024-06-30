Man injured in Federal Way shooting, suspect not found

On Saturday at about 5:31 p.m., Federal Way Police Officers responded to the report of a shooting near South 288th Street and Pacific Highway South.

When officers arrived, they found two adults had been involved in an escalated dispute.

During the altercation, one of the individuals shot the other in the leg and then fled the scene.

Despite a thorough search of the area, the suspect was not located.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg but declined to assist with the investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation is continuing, but no further updates are expected at this time.

