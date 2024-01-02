Man injured in early New Years Day Seattle shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured in an early morning shooting on New Years Day.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Weller Street in the Chinatown International District.

Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was treated by officers until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported him to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

The man told police he had been sleeping in the doorway of a business when the suspect got out of a vehicle, walked up to him, to his duffle bag and shot him.

The suspect then fled the area after the shooting. They have not been identified.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

©2024 Cox Media Group