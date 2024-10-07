Man hurt after argument leads to gunfire in Chinatown International District

SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot following an argument in Seattle’s Chinatown International District.

Seattle Police said that shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting on South King Street near Fifth Avenue South.

Officers arrived and found a 45-year-old man who was shot in the lower hip.

When Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, the victim, whose injuries were not life-threatening, said he didn’t want to be treated but was later taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators said there was a short argument before the shooting. After the gunshot was fired, the suspect fled on South Dearborn Street.

Seattle officers and a King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit tried to track down the shooter but no one was found.

Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

