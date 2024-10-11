Man hospitalized after stabbing in South Seattle, suspect at large

Seattle police are investigating a stabbing Thursday evening in the 500 block of South Jackson Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers arrived at 5:46 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The victim was treated on-site by the Seattle Fire Department before being transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, also an adult male, fled the area before police arrived and has not yet been apprehended.

This is an ongoing investigation.

