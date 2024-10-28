Man hospitalized after someone shot him in the leg in South King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was injured after a shooting happened in South King County early Sunday morning.

According to King County Fire District #2, it happened just before 4 a.m. on 4th Street in Seattle.

When paramedics arrived, they found a man in his 20s with two gunshot wounds to his right leg. He was reportedly unconscious with low blood pressure and high heart rate, which could’ve resulted in heavy blood loss, police said. Deputies with the sheriff’s office applied first aid to the man’s leg before paramedics arrived to reduce blood loss.

Once the man was stabilized, paramedics took him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. There were no further details regarding his condition as of Monday morning.













©2024 Cox Media Group