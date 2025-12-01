Man gives fake name to avoid theft arrest, now facing impersonation charge, Thurston sheriff says

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a man and a woman were pulled over early Sunday morning after a deputy saw their car didn’t have any license plates.

At around 2 a.m., a K9 team from the Olympia Police Department was called out after deputies saw drug paraphernalia inside the car.

TCSO says the man gave them a fake name to avoid a warrant he had out for theft. He was arrested for the warrant and is facing additional charges of criminal impersonation and drug possession.

The woman had a warrant out for a sex offense but was released at the scene due to constraints at the Thurston County Jail. TCSO said.

