Man found stabbed inside apartment in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Police say someone stabbed a man this morning at an apartment complex in Seattle’s New Holly neighborhood.

Officers say staff at the complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South called 911 after finding a 47-year-old unconscious in the building lobby.

The man appeared to be seriously hurt, and the department says it looks like he collapsed near the elevator.

The man was rushed to Harborview Medical Center for treatment in serious condition.

Officers checked an apartment that may be connected to the stabbing, but no one was there.

No suspects are in custody, and the Homicide/Assault Unit is now investigating what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





