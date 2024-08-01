Man found dead in Parkland street with gun, shell casings nearby

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County deputies heading to a report of gunshots and a man down in Parkland arrived to find a victim dead in the street.

Deputies were called to 119th Steet South and Pacific Avenue at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday and arrived to find a dead man in the road, along with a gun, live ammunition, and shell casings nearby.

Witnesses said the suspect or suspects drove off heading north on Pacific Avenue.

To preserve evidence, the road was closed. As a crowd started to form, a deputy was attacked by one of the victim’s family members who was trying to enter the crime scene, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man who attacked the deputy was arrested and later booked into the Pierce County Jail for third-degree assault.

The deputy, who had minor injuries, was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives and forensic investigators collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the murder, you’re asked to either contact the Sheriff’s Department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, which can be found on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department App. You can also use the P3 Tips App, visit Tpcrimestoppers.com, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

©2024 Cox Media Group