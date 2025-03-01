Man found dead after tent fire in Haller Lake

Seattle detectives are investigating a tent fire after finding a man dead inside on Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported just after 7 a.m. in the Haller Lake neighborhood. Seattle police located a man inside and firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

The arson/bomb squad and the homicide unit processed the scene and the King County Medical Examiner took custody of the body.

For any information, Seattle Police ask you to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 206-625-5011.





