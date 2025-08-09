Man found dead after ATV accident near Bonney Lake

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a man reported missing near Bonney Lake was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

Search and rescue teams were deployed after 53-year-old Ronald Roemer was last seen riding his ATV close to the Tehaleh area, PSCO said.

He was found dead on Thursday afternoon after an apparent accident on the ATV. The sheriff’s office says he was diabetic and did not have his insulin.

UPDATE- 8/7/25 10:19pm Ron was found deceased after a serach and rescue mission was launched this afternoon . ... Posted by Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 7, 2025

