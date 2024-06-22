Man in extreme critical condition after fight outside SODO bar

A man is in the hospital after a fight outside a SODO bar Friday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 2:32 a.m. June 21, officers responded to the report of several people fighting in the 3400 block of 4th Avenue South in the Sodo neighborhood of Seattle.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the roadway, suffering from serious injuries.

Officers provided medical care until medics with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in extreme critical condition.

The suspect(s) left the area before officers arrived and were not found.

A woman inside the bar was also injured while trying to prevent the assault.

While investigating the scene, officers found a gun and impounded a car.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

