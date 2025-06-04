Man dies while shooting dog training video in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a 20-year-old man is dead after a dog training video went wrong.

It happened on Tuesday.

Deputies say a group was working on filming a video that involved gunfire. One of the handlers fired a gun that, according to the sheriff’s office, had live ammunition in it.

A man from Lewis County was hit by a bullet and died.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking event,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. The emotional toll on everyone involved is significant, and we recognize the deep pain caused by this loss.”

Deputies say the person who fired the weapon was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group