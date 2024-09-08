Man dies after being shot multiple times in the chest in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Police say a 23-year-old man died from a shooting in the Sand Point neighborhood Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots near 62nd Avenue Northeast.

When police arrived, officers say they found the man, who’d been shot multiple times in the chest, in pain.

Officers provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived, but the man died from his injuries.

Homicide Unit detectives are now working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

No suspect has been identified.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

