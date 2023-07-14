Man shot in Seattle’s Bitter Lake area dies from wounds

SEATTLE — A 29-year-old is dead after he was shot several times in Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday at Aurora Avenue North and 125th Street, not far from Haller Lake.

Seattle Police said firefighters tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

