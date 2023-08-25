Man dead after car crashes into streetlight in Georgetown

A man is dead after he drove into a streetlight in Georgetown early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a driver stuck in their car after colliding with a streetlight near the intersection of Airport Way South and South Lucille Street.

According to police, witnesses said the driver was speeding southbound along Airport Way South before they lost control and crashed into the streetlight.

Firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department removed the unconscious driver from the car. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

However, the 28-year-old man died from his injuries at the hospital.

©2023 Cox Media Group