Man critically injured in CID shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the Chinatown-International District on Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 3:48 p.m. near S. Jackson Street and 12th Avenue S.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body, near his shoulder.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives believe the victim and suspect were in some sort of fight before the shooting.

It’s unclear if the two knew each other.

