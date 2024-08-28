Man critically hurt in South Seattle apartment fire

SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after he was seriously hurt in a fire in Seattle’s Rainier Valley Wednesday morning.

At 12:51 a.m., crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on Rainier Avenue South, near South Fontanelle Street, where they found a fire burning in a third-floor unit.

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning room inside the apartment.

He was taking to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire was contained to one unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

