Man in critical condition after colliding with light rail, says SPD

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition after colliding with a light rail on Saturday.

The Seattle Police Department said the light rail was traveling along Martin Luther King Junior Way near South Holly Street when they hit a man crossing the railway.

Police said they got there just before 9:30 a.m. and found Seattle Fire trying to save the man’s life. The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said after investigating they found out the man was crossing when it was prohibited to walk across the railway.





