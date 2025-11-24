Man convicted after 10,000 fentanyl pill arrest near Ballard encampment

SEATTLE — U.S. Attorney’s Office says that a man was convicted after being arrested three times with over a thousand fentanyl pills each time and loaded guns.

Leon Henderson was found guilty of drug possession, drug dealing, and gun charges.

The charge comes from multiple arrests that happened in one year, from Janurary 2023 and September of 2023.

This prompted an investigation by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Henderson was found with meth, 200 grams of fentanyl powder, and 1,700 fentanyl pills in his car parked outside of an Aurora Avenue motel.

SPD also found two guns in his car during that arrest.

Henderson was later arrested on May 5 of the same year, with 7,000 fentanyl pills, a gun, and cash while in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

His last arrest happened near a homeless encampment on Sept. 13, 2023.

Police found nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills in his backpack.

Assistant United States Attorney Jin Kim described Henderson’s car as a “mobile office” for selling drugs during the trial’s opening statement.

Henderson faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years for the drug and gun convictions.

