Man carrying luggage killed walking to family’s Arlington home

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a driver who hit a man in Arlington and kept going.

The man, a 44-year-old from California, died.

Detectives say the man had taken public transportation from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Arlington and was walking with his luggage to a family member’s home with he was killed.

The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives aren’t sure what time the crash happened.

Anyone who may have seen the man walking or noticed an Infiniti or Nissan sedan or sports coupe in the area that night or has a vehicle with front passenger side damage and a missing passenger mirror is urged to contact detectives immediately.

If you believe you may have hit the man while driving or want to report information connected to this case, please call 911, the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845, or email Sgt. Westsik at william.westsik@co.snohomish.wa.us.





