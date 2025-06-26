Man attacked by machete in Lake City park

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a person who attacked a man with a machete in Lake City’s Albert Davis Park.

Officers responded to the park, off of NE 125th Street behind the library, around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with minor scratches and small cuts on his hand.

According to SPD, an investigation revealed that the man was playing music and dancing near an encampment when another man came up to him and hit him in the back and hand with a machete-style weapon.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital.

The suspect ran off before police arrived. When officers searched the area, they didn’t find anyone.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

