Man attacked by group of teens at Kitsap County Fairgrounds

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a group of teens who attacked someone at the fairgrounds.

It happened on August 23, just after 10:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there were about six or seven teens who were around 15 or 16 years old in the group.

Another person stepped in and helped fend off the teens.

The department says the man was taken to a hospital for injuries – no word how he’s doing. They believe the attack was random.

Deputies searched the fairgrounds after they were notified, but weren’t able to track down the teens. Anyone who has information that may help is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

